Queensryche ex DeGarmo returns

Guitarist Chris appears on daughter’s debut album

Former Queensryche guitarist Chris DeGarmo has returned to music by appearing on his daughter’s debut EP.

The co-founder left the prog metal outfit in 1997, and he’s kept out of the limelight until working with 22-year-old Rylie on six-track self-titled release The Rue.

DeGarmo, now a private jet pilot, didn’t want to push her into an interest in music – but when she was 15 she heard him playing an acoustic guitar and told him, “I think I’ve got something for that.” He tells Billboard: “I’d just been waiting years for that.”

He says of The Rue: “There’s not a bunch of window dressing and high-production values – but it’s heavy on an emotional connection and it has a directness to it. I’m really proud.”

Rylie adds: “Music is my favourite thing in the world. It’s the stuff of life for me, my soul’s content. I feel so alive and happy and functional when I’m making music – I’d love to pursue it.”

DeGarmo has never abandoned music, but he’s been happy to pursue it privately. “I love it every bit as much as I did when I was 18,” he says. “It’s a part of me. It’s every bit a part of me as it ever was.

“Rylie’s ready to take over the world – and I’ll fly her wherever she needs to go.”

Queensryche, fronted by Todd La Torre since their split with Geoff Tate in 2012, are nearing completion of their 15th album.