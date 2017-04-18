Queen + Adam Lambert announce UK and European tour

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced a series of European and UK dates for late 2017. The pairing will kick off their tour in Prague on November 1, and climax in London six weeks later with shows at The O2 and Wembley Arena.

Update: new dates listed below in BOLD.

The band will be introducing a new stage production for the tour. “[The production] will look entirely different to the show we took around before,” says Roger Taylor. “Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along. But we don’t use it all. We don’t play to click track. It’s 100% live. We’re planning on doing stuff we either haven’t done before or haven’t done for a long time. We started as an albums band, that’s what we were. The fact that we had hits was just a byproduct.”

“The general public knows the hits, so you’ve got to cater for that,” says Brian May, “but we can chuck in a few things that people really don’t expect. We’ll do quite a bit more of that this time around. There are so many dimensions to Adam, which of course fits with our music. He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty, and you have all those dimensions, and we can explore that even more.”

“What people should know if they came to the shows a couple of years back, is obviously we will still be playing the big hit songs you know and love from Queen, but we thought it would be good to challenge ourselves a bit,” says Lambert. “Change it up a little bit, change the visuals, change all the technology, change the set list to some degree. We will probably be pulling some other songs out of the Queen catalogue which we haven’t done before, which I am very excited about.”

Tickets for the tour go on general sale this Friday at 10am. Next month sees the launch of Brian May’s Queen in 3-D book, and a Queen-themed version of the board game Monopoly.

Queen + Adam Lambert European Tour

Nov 01: O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Nov 02: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Nov 04: Sportarena, Budapest, Hungary

Nov 06: Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland

Nov 08: Stadhalle, Vienna, Austria

Nov 10: Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Nov 12: Amneville Galaxie, Luxembourg

Nov 13: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 17: Zalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

Nov 19: Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Nov 21: Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Nov 25: 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Nov 26: SSE Arena, Belfast, UK

Nov 28: Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK

Nov 30: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK

Dec 01: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, UK

Dec 03: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Dec 05: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

Dec 06: First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Dec 08: Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield, UK

Dec 09: Arena, Manchester, UK

Dec 12: O2 Arena, London, UK

Dec 13: O2 Arena, London, UK

Dec 15: The SSE Arena, London, UK

Dec 16: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK

