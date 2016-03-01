Pvris to support BMTH at Royal Albert Hall

Pvris are to perform with Bring Me The Horizon at the Royal Albert Hall on April 22.

The sold-out show will raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust. BMTH will also perform with a choir and full orchestra. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the charity, which provides cancer services for young people across the UK.

Pvris recently issued their You And I video, the latest in a run of promotions from the band last month to promote the deluxe reissue of their album White Noise.

The band are currently touring North America with Fall Out Boy, while BMTH are on their South American trek. Both acts have scheduled their European leg in April.

