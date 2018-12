Pvris performed My House and White Noise on US television show Jimmy Kimmel Live this week.

The Massachusetts rock outfit were making their US network TV debut on Kimmel’s hit show ahead of an upcoming tour which kicks off in Japan on January 30 and sees them embark on their first headline UK tour in April.

Pvris’ debut album White Noise was released in 2014.

