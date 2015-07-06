PVRIS issue promo for Holy

PVRIS have released a video for their track Holy.

The song is taken from debut album White Noise, out now via Rise Records.

The three-piece from Massachusetts played at May’s Slam Dunk festival in Leeds, Hatfield and Wolverhampton. PVRIS are due to play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals after a run of US dates and before a trip to Australia.

Jul 06: Jacksonville Morocco Shrine Auditorium, FL

Jul 07: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA

Jul 09: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 10: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 12: Hartford Xfinity Center, CT

Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 15: Darien Lake Performing Arts Centre, NY

Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 17: Toronto Flats At Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 18: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 21: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 22: Cleveland AP Awards, OH

Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Auburn Hills Palace, MI

Jul 25: Tinley Park First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, KS

Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 18: Fortitude Valley Met-LIC AA, Australia

Sep 19: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Sep 20: Melbourne Billboard, Australia