PVRIS issue promo for Holy

PVRIS have released a video for their track Holy.
The song is taken from debut album White Noise, out now via Rise Records.
The three-piece from Massachusetts played at May’s Slam Dunk festival in Leeds, Hatfield and Wolverhampton. PVRIS are due to play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals after a run of US dates and before a trip to Australia.
PVRIS TOUR DATES
Jul 06: Jacksonville Morocco Shrine Auditorium, FL
Jul 07: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Jul 08: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA
Jul 09: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Jul 10: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ
Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jul 12: Hartford Xfinity Center, CT
Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 15: Darien Lake Performing Arts Centre, NY
Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 17: Toronto Flats At Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Jul 18: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD
Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 21: Scranton Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 22: Cleveland AP Awards, OH
Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Jul 24: Auburn Hills Palace, MI
Jul 25: Tinley Park First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN
Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Jul 28: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI
Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, KS
Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT
Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA
Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR
Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK
Sep 18: Fortitude Valley Met-LIC AA, Australia
Sep 19: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia
Sep 20: Melbourne Billboard, Australia