PVRIS announce world tour dates for Europe, the UK and North America

PVRIS will kick off a lengthy world tour in support of their 2023 album Evergreen in Germany in late April. Lynn Gunn's band will tour Europe, the UK and North America as part of the tour, which will wind up in Los Angeles on July 12.

Somewhat unusually, the band have released their 2024 tour schedule without specifying which venues they will be playing in each city they are set to visit, but they have revealed that Scene Queen, Pale Waves, Bruses and Sophie Powers will support at select shows.

The tour itinerary is as follows:



Apr 24: Hanover, Germany ^

Apr 25: Hamburg, Germany ^

Apr 26: Berlin, Germany ^

Apr 27: Warsaw, Poland ^

Apr 29: Prague, Czech Republic ^

Apr 30: Vienna, Austra ^

May 02: Milan, Italy ^

May 05: Frankfurt, Germany ^

May 06: Cologne, Germany ^

May 07: Brussels, Belgium ^

May 09: Utrecht, Holland ^

May 10: Paris, France ^

May 12: Manchester, UK^^

May 13: Glasgow, UK^^

May 15: Birmingham, UK^^

May 16: London, UK^^



Jun 01: Santa Ana, CA*

Jun 02: Sacramento, CA*

Jun 04: Seattle, WA*

Jun 05: Portland, OR*

Jun 07: Salt Lake City, UT*

Jun 08: Denver, CO*

Jun 11: Madison, WI*

Jun 12: Indianapolis, IN*

Jun14: Minneapolis, MN*

Jun 15: Chicago, IL*

Jun 16: Detroit, MI*

Jun 19: Toronto, ON*

Jun 21: Boston, MA*

Jun 22: Philadelphia, PA**

Jun 24: New York, NY**

Jun 26: Washington, DC**

Jun 28: Nashville, TN**

Jun 29: Atlanta, GA**

Jul 01: St. Petersburg, FL**

Jul 02: Orlando, FL**

Jul 05: Houston, TX**

Jul 06: Austin, TX**

Jul 07: Dallas, TX**

Jul 09: Phoenix, AZ**

Jul 10: San Diego, CA**

Jul 12: Los Angeles, CA**



^ with Scene Queen

^^ with Scene Queen & Sophie Powers



*with Pale Waves

**with Pale Waves & Bruses



A pre-sale for the tour begins on January 9 at 10am local time with password “WORLD”. The general on-sale beginson January 12 at 10am local. More details at pvris.com.



"More than ever, PVRIS has, and always will be anti-formula, anti-virality, and anti-instant gratification", Lynn Gunn declared ahead of the release of her band's latest album. "Evergreen is a reclamation of control in our post-pandemic culture, posing a complex discussion on fame, technology, spectacle, and female autonomy.”

"It’s not my job as an artist to cater to certain trends or people’s nostalgia, I have to follow what I feel compelled to follow and do my best to uncover what truths and messages I can find within that."