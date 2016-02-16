Puscifer confirm first ever European tour

Puscifer have announced their first ever European tour dates.

Maynard James Keenan’s crew cross the Atlantic in May and June for The Money Shot Heard Around The World Tour in support of latest album, Money Shot.

The 10-date trek kicks off in Manchester on May 30, with a London show the following night.

Keenan says: “UK, Europe – we are coming. Ready your cherries for soon we will be in you. We promise to be gentle since this is your first time.”

Tickets go on sale on February 19 (Friday), except for the June 9 Novarock date in Austria as tickets are already available for the event.

Luchafer are onboard as support on all dates, except Novarock.

Puscifer previously announced a widespread North American tour.

PUSCIFER THE MONEY SHOT HEARD AROUND THE WORLD TOUR 2016

May 30: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 31: London The Roundhouse, UK

Jun 02: Paris Le Grand Rex, France

Jun 06: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jun 07: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 12: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Jun 13: Esch Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Jun 16: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

PUSCIFER 2016 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Mar 17 Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA

Mar 18: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Mar 20: Colorado Springs Pikes Peak Center, CO

Mar 22: Omaha Orpheum Theatre, NE

Mar 23: Minneapolis Northrop Auditorium, MN

Mar 25: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Mar 26: Grand Rapids Devos Performance Hall, MI

Mar 28: Rockford Coronado Theatre, IL

Mar 29: Indianapolis Old National Centre Murat Theatre, IN

Mar 30: Columbus The LC Indoor Pavilion, OH

Apr 01: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Apr 02: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 04: Akron Akron Civic Theatre, OH

Apr 05: Buffalo Center for the Arts, NY

Apr 06: Toronto Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, ON

Apr 08: Portland Merrill Auditorium, ME

Apr 09: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Apr 10: Reading Santander Performing Arts Center, PA

Apr 12: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

Apr 13: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Apr 16: Providence Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, RI