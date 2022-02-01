Pupil Slicer share music video for abrasive new single Thermal Runaway

Pupil Slicer have delivered a music video for their ferocious new single, Thermal Runaway, featuring Cara Drolshagen of The Armed on guest vocals.

Also appearing on the song is guitarist Frank Muir, who will be joining the band on their upcoming live dates across Europe, which will additionally mark their first time out on the road since 2019.

The UK noise terrorists first premiered the track via the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show this past Sunday (January 30), with an official digital release scheduled for February 3.

The single also features remixes of Wounds Upon My Skin – a track lifted from their debut album, along with Mirrors, by Nadja and Marble Girl.

Currently, Pupil Slicer are in the midst of working on their second album, but according to a press release, "Thermal Runaway stood out as track that warranted immediate attention."

Speaking of the single, vocalist/guitarist Katie Davies comments: “The idea behind the track was to capture the experience of being in a catastrophising cycle of anxiety and depression that keeps getting worse no matter what you do, through metaphors of thermal runaway that occurs in stars which leads to supernovas.”



Of Cara's contributions Katie adds, “We are huge fans of The Armed and really love Cara's vocal work with them. I wrote the track with Cara in mind and approached her with the title and some general themes already established.

"She took the ball from there and laid down her vocal parts which established the fantastic core lyrical drive on the chorus which I then expanded.”



While Cara says: "It’s pretty incredible what you can do creatively now even being miles apart. We had such a great time collaborating on this song. Pupil Slicer were amazing to work with and really gave me the chance to mould my style with theirs in a really unique way."

Watch the video below:

Feb 06: Record Junkee Sheffield, UK

Feb 16: The Loft Southampton, UK

Feb 17: Mama Roux Birmingham, UK

Feb 21: Rescue Rooms Nottingham, UK

Feb 22: Club Academy Manchester, UK

Feb 23: Fleece Bristol, UK

Feb 24: Oval Space London, UK

Apr 03: Classic Grand Glasgow, UK

Apr 23/24: StrangeForms Festival Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

Jun 02: Underwerket Copenhagen, DK

Jun 03: ILTER Festival Odense, DK

Jun 30: UK Tech Fest Newark, UK

Aug 11-14: Bloodstock, UK

Aug 19: ArcTanGent Bristol, UK

Sep -3: Burn It Down Fest, Torquay, UK

(Image credit: Press)

Thermal Runaway tracklist:

1. Thermal Runaway feat. Cara Drolshagen

2. Wounds Upon My Skin (Nadja Remix)

3. Wounds Upon My Skin (Marble Girl Remix)