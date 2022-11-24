Punk 'supergroup' Wingmen (The Stranglers, The Damned, Ruts DC) line up UK tour in support of debut album

Wingmen, a new 'supergroup' featuring members of The Stranglers, The Damned, Ruts DC and Johnny Moped have announced a UK tour for January to tie in with the release of their self-titled debut album.

Formed out of pandemic isolation boredom and frustration, the group features The Stranglers frontman Baz Warne, guitarist Leigh Heggarty from Ruts DC, The Damned bassist Paul Gray and Johnny Moped drummer Marty Love, who also plays with Gray and The Damned's Captain Sensible in The Sensible Gray Cells. Wingmen's 10 track debut album is set for release on January 27 via Cadiz Music, and their UK tour will kick off on January 18 at Colchester Arts Centre.



“I called Paul and suggested to him that we should have a go at a new project after enjoying working together on The Sensible Gray Cells record and if so, did he have anyone in mind,” explains drummer Marty on how Wingmen came to be. “And we both wanted to work with Leigh, and he was interested in the idea. I asked Leigh if he knew any vocalists that may fancy it and he said Baz Warne could be worth a call, and to my surprise Baz said yes! So, then there were four. "

“It's funny how these things turn out,” adds Paul Gray. “We had no idea where this project might take us; an idea born out of frustration became a full band within 24 hours, words and riffs and much tuneage followed, beers and jolly banter ensued when we finally met up to mix the results, a record company said "yes please!" and now we find ourselves taking the results off on tour! And we'll be joined by Rob Coombes from Supergrass on keys - it's gonna be an absolute blast!”

“I just can't wait for this line up to hit the stage and play these songs to the public,” continues Marty Love. “It's all about getting your hard work heard and getting a real live reaction. And having Rob Coombes onboard will make this band sparkle.”

Wingmen will play:



Jan 18: Colchester Arts Centre

Jan 20: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Jan 21: London Islington Academy

Jan 22: Bristol The Fleece

Jan 24: Newcastle The Cluny

Jan 25: Leeds Old Woollen Mill

Jan 26: Liverpool Academy 2

Jan 28 Birmingham Academy 2

Jan 29 Brighton Concorde 2

Watch a trailer for the tour/album below:

Wingmen is set for release on January 27 (opens in new tab). The album tracklist is:



1. Starting Blocks

2. The Last Cigarette

3. Louie Smokes The Bible

4. Brits

5. I Would If I Could

6. Down In The Hole

7. Mary Go Round

8. Oh! What A Carry On

9. Backstage At The Opera

10. It’s Raining All Over England