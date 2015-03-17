Punk producer Thom Wilson dead

Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz has paid tribute to iconic punk producer Thom Wilson following his death last month.

According to Rolling Stone, Gurewitz, who is also the CEO of Epitaph Records, says Wilson passed away on February 8, although no cause of death has yet been revealed.

Wilson was the man behind The Offspring’s massive 1994 hit album Smash and also worked on releases by Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys, The Vandals and Iggy Pop.

Gurewitz says: “In 1982 when I was just getting started, Thom was a guy all the bands in the scene looked up to. He was the pro in our midst who loved punk and was willing to take kids under his wing to help them sound great.

“His work with TSOL and The Adolescents set the bar for everything that came after, including The Offspring’s multi-platinum LP Smash, which was the best-selling independent release of all time. Tom was a friend, a teacher, and a great producer. He’ll be missed.”

Smash last year celebrated its 20th anniversary, with The Offspring playing the album in its entirety on various festival dates.