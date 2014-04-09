The Offspring celebrate Smash anniversary

The Offspring will celebrate the 20th anniversary of classic album Smash with a special edition re-release in August.

And they’ve confirmed they’ll be playing the record in full on their upcoming European festival tour.

Dexter Holland and co broke into the big time with the 1994 title, which featured hit singles Come Out And Play, Self Esteem and Gotta Get Away. It’s the biggest-selling independent release of all time, with over 11million copies in circulation.

Holland tells Rolling Stone: “It cost us $20,000 to record Smash. That’s a pretty tight budget for that time. And we cut it close.

“We were at Track Studios in North Hollywood and we were writing up to the last minute. The last two nights I still had four songs left to do – I’d go in, spend a few hours writing a lyric, then a few hours singing it. Then I’d do it again.

“I remember It’ll Be a Long Time and Smash happened on those days. I was there until five in the morning trying to get everything done.”

A collector’s box edition will include a CD and vinyl version of the album plus art print, photos, pin badge, patch, replica pass and guitar pick, all presented in a wooden box. Other editions include a large-format 24-page booklet containing previously unseen pictures and anecdotes from the time.

The anniversary edition will is available for pre-order now via Epitaph.

The Offspring European Smash shows

Jun 05: Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 06: Bulligny, France

Jun 07: Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 08: Pannonia, Hungary

Jun 12: Festi’neuch, Switzerland

Jun 13: Download, UK

Jun 15: Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 21: Free Music, France

Jun 26: Bravalla, Sweden

Jun 27: Tallinn Song, Estonia

Jun 28: Hovefestivalen, Norway

Jul 02: Nibe, Denmark

Jul 04: Ruisrock, Finland

Jul 06: Sofia Rocks, Finland