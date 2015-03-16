Public Service Broadcasting get remix treatment

Public Service Broadcasting have released a stream of their single Go! as remixed by Errors.

The variant version is described as a “spectral disco” take on the track from second album The Race For Space.

In addition, PSB have added a UK show to their 2015 schedule – they’ll play London’s O2 Academy Brixtin on November 29. Tickets go on sale on March 18.

The Race For Space, which follows 2013 debut Inform - Educate - Entertain, was released last month via Test Card Recordings. A video for the original version of Go! was also launched last month.

Mastermind J Willgoose Esq said of the album: “I find it a particularly sad indictment of our species that arguably our greatest technological and spiritual achievement – leaving our own planet and walking on another celestial body – is viewed by the more cynical as a colossal waste of money or, worse, as the greatest hoax ever perpetuated.”

Apr 22: Brighton Corn Exchange

Apr 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 24: Portsmouth Pyramids

Apr 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 28: Sheffield Foundry

Apr 30: Newcastle Riverside

May 01: Inverness Ironworks

May 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 03: Belfast Mandela Hall

May 05: Dublin Button Factory

May 06: Birmingham Institute

May 07: London Roundhouse

Jun 06: Lunar Festival, Warwickshire

Jun 18: British Summer Time, London

Jul 03: Blissfields, Hampshire

Jul 17: Latitude Festival, Suffolk

Jul 24: Secret Garden Party, Cambridgeshire

Aug 01: Kendal Calling

Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton