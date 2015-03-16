Public Service Broadcasting get remix treatment

Public Service Broadcasting have released a stream of their single Go! as remixed by Errors.
The variant version is described as a “spectral disco” take on the track from second album The Race For Space.
In addition, PSB have added a UK show to their 2015 schedule – they’ll play London’s O2 Academy Brixtin on November 29. Tickets go on sale on March 18.
The Race For Space, which follows 2013 debut Inform - Educate - Entertain, was released last month via Test Card Recordings. A video for the original version of Go! was also launched last month.
Mastermind J Willgoose Esq said of the album: “I find it a particularly sad indictment of our species that arguably our greatest technological and spiritual achievement – leaving our own planet and walking on another celestial body – is viewed by the more cynical as a colossal waste of money or, worse, as the greatest hoax ever perpetuated.”
PSB UK dates
Apr 22: Brighton Corn Exchange
Apr 23: Bristol O2 Academy
Apr 24: Portsmouth Pyramids
Apr 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Apr 28: Sheffield Foundry
Apr 30: Newcastle Riverside
May 01: Inverness Ironworks
May 02: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 03: Belfast Mandela Hall
May 05: Dublin Button Factory
May 06: Birmingham Institute
May 07: London Roundhouse
Jun 06: Lunar Festival, Warwickshire
Jun 18: British Summer Time, London
Jul 03: Blissfields, Hampshire
Jul 17: Latitude Festival, Suffolk
Jul 24: Secret Garden Party, Cambridgeshire
Aug 01: Kendal Calling
Nov 29: London O2 Academy Brixton