Protomartyr announce new EP and single featuring Kelley Deal

Detroit post-punks Protomartyr have announced details of a new EP due later this year.

Consolation EP - tracklisting 1. Wait

2. Same Face In A Different Mirror

3. Wheel of Fortune (feat. Kelley Deal)

4. You Win Again (feat. Kelley Deal)

Titled Consolation EP, it’s set for release on June 15 via Domino Records, and will feature Breeders guitarist Kelley Deal on two of its tracks.

On the collaboration, Protomartyr frontman Joe Casey says: "Early 2017 proved to be a productive time for the band. We were writing songs right up to recording Relatives In Descent and wanted to keep that momentum going right after. Making 2015's split single A Half Of Seven with R. Ring was one of our favourite recording experiences, so the decision to head down to Dayton, Kentucky and spend a weekend in May recording the four songs that became the Consolation EP was an easy one.”

Deal adds: "For Mike [Montgomery, producer] and I, working on this EP with Protomartyr was a re-kindling of the tender spark that was struck upon our first encounter with them years ago in Texas.

"They were graciously tolerant and receptive to my production ideas on the songs and the project quickly grew beyond our private orb... There's a lot of trust involved when an artist places their songs in your hands, and we were very mindful of that while intentionally trying to take the songs in new directions.

"This is the second project like this we've done with them, so we're ready to flip the tables and have them produce and record some of our songs!"

Consolation EP is available for pre-order now. Check out the video for new single Wheel Of Fortune below. Protomartyr are currently on tour, check the full dates at the bottom of the page.

03 May: Kortrijk Wilde Westen, BE

04 May: Bristol Thekla, UK

05 May: Leicester Handmade Festival, UK

06 May: Glasgow Stag & Dagger Festival, UK

09 May: Birmingham Mama Roux's, UK

10 May: London Scala, UK

03 Jun: Seattle Upstream Music Festival, US

09 Jun: Brooklyn Elsewhere (Brooklyn Vegan Northside Party), US

13 Jun: Hong Kong MOM Livehouse, HK

15 Jun: Beijing Yue Space, CN

16 Jun: Shanghai YYT, CN

17 Jun: Seoul V-Hall, KR

20 Jun: Kuala Lumpur Live Fact, MY

21 Jun: Jakarta Rossi Musik, ID

23 Jun: Athens Ejekt Festival, GR

06 Jul: Modena Arti Vive Festival, IT

07 Jul: Chiusi Lars Rock Festival, IT

21 Jul: Los Angeles FYF Fest, CA

09-11 Aug: Haldern Haldern Pop Festival, DE

13 Aug: Dusseldorf Zakk, DE

14 Aug: Bremen Tower Musikclub, DE

16 Aug: Nijmegen Doornroosje Tickets, NL

17 Aug: Biddinghuizen Lowlands, NL

18 Aug: Hasselt Pukkelpop, BE

19 Aug: St. Malo La Route du Rock, FF

21 Aug: Dudingen Bad Bonn, CH

22 Aug: Zurich Mascotte, CH

24 Aug: Schorndorf Club Manufaktur, DE

25 Aug: Charleville-Mézières Cabaret Vert, FR

26 Aug: Ramsgate Music Hall, UK

28 Aug: Sheffield Picture House Social Club, UK

29 Aug: Hebden Bridge The Trades Club, UK

30 Aug: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK

31 Aug-2 Sep: Wiltshire End of the Road Festival, UK

31 Aug-2 Sep: Vlieland Into the Great Wide Open, NL