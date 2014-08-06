Protest The Hero clear the Mist

Protest The Hero have released an eight-minute mini-movie focusing on their track Mist – and their dedicated fans in Newfoundland.

The song appears on the Canadian outfit’s fourth album, Volition, which was launched last year.

Guitarist Luke Hoskin says the video concept arose after they decided to arrange a tour of the island province in order to film it – but it took two visits to complete the job. “It felt more like a carnival than a tour,” he recalls. “Our motorcade invaded gas stations and rest stops along the way. When we were done, though, it felt like something was missing. We felt like we’d left out the most beautiful part of the island – the island itself! So we returned. And we made sure to capture some of our favourite spots in the St. John’s area.

“It was an amazing feeling to make a video about the place you love the most. I’m constantly reminded of the friendships we have made there, and am ever thankful for the reception we have experienced. There’s something truly magnetic about this place – don’t go unless you plan on returning many times.”

PTH tour the UK starting in November with The Contortionist:

Nov 25: Southampton Mo Club

Nov 26: Manchester Academy

Nov 29: Belfast Limelight

Nov 30: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Dec 01: Edinburgh Studio 24

Dec 02: London Koko