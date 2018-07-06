Prophets Of Rage release new song Heart Afire

Prophets Of Rage have released a brand new song titled Heart Afire.

Earlier this week, bassist Tim Commerford said that the band would be releasing a new song on July 7, but Heart Afire has already appeared on Spotify.

Tim also announced that Prophets Of Rage have finished recording a new 13-track album – the follow up to last year's self-titled debut from the Chuck D and B-Real fronted band.

“It’s a different direction, it’s not the same and I love that," said Tim. "We grew up listening to bands that made records and you were waiting at the record store to hear. That’s the way I feel we’re doing it – we’re growing and creating and going into new territory and I feel really good about it.”

Last week, following an operation on his hand, Prophets Of Rage guitarist Tom Morello invited fan Mike Svensson onstage during their set at Stockholm’s Grona Lund to play Rage Against The Machine classic Bulls On Parade.

The band are currently on tour across Europe and will return to North Americafor further shows later this month.