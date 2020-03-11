Prognosis Festival Update

Prognosis Festival has cancelled its intended conference and clinics to restrict the event to one building. In a statement on their Facebook page festival organisers announced the plan as well as giving up to the minute advice on the Coronavirus Covid 19 for fans planning to attend.

Sons Of Apollo, who were originally appearing have now cancelled their European tour and won't be appearing. However the festival is still going ahead, with Anathema, Katatonia, Enslaved, Bruce Soord, Focus and more, at Eindhoven's Effenaar Venue on March 21 and 22.

The full statement reads:

"Because of the Covid 19 virus we get a lot of questions about safety and if the festival will continue? 𝙒𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙤 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙙.

Obviously we will follow the instruction our government is giving and if there will be a point where we are not allowed to continue the festival, we will communicate this immediately.

To minimize the risks of infection we are asking our guests to just keep calm and be realistic about your health. If you're coughing or not feeling well, please stay at home. Not because you're not welcome but simply not to upset your fellow visitors.

On our behalf we have decided to cancel the conference and clinics. We do this with a heavy heart because we know a lot of people were looking forward to this. 𝘽𝙪𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙤𝙗𝙫𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙬𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪’𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜; 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘.

If you bought a ticket for a clinic or the conference, please fill in this form to get a refund here.

The exhibition of Costin Chioreanu will move to Effenar. Because Sons of Apollo has cancelled we are working on a new timetable. This will be released soon!"