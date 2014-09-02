Trending

Prog Rocks! IV tracklist revealed

By News  

Prog editor Jerry Ewing curates another impressive 2-disc bundle - as 11 albums get vinyl re-release and prices drop on 160 more titles

Prog editor Jerry Ewing has revealed the tracklist for his latest Prog Rocks! compilation album, containing 25 impressive tracks across two discs.

The fourth in the series includes Camel, Gong, John Wesley, Bigelf, Riverside, Ayreon, Sound Of Contact, It Bites, Haken, Knifeworld and much more.

He says: “This is perhaps the most diverse of the Prog Rocks! compilations. The difficulty is that you want to include a few well-known tracks that make the CD a desirable purchase for some, while balancing that with more obscure choices that you rarely see on compilations.

“Since Universal became involved in Prog Rocks! it’s opened up a whole new catalogue of progressive bands, which we can hopefully introduce to a new and much wider audience.”

Prog Rocks! Volume Four is accompanied by a batch of 11 Back To Black vinyl reissues of classic albums. It includes Barclay James Harvest, Camel, Caravan, Tangerine Dream and more. Each title was remastered from original analogue tapes and comes in 180g heavyweight vinyl form.

In addition, Prog Rocks! and Universal have confirmed that a further 160 albums have been cut in price. Find out more.

Prog Rocks! Volume Four tracklist

Disc One

  1. Atlantis: Living At The Edge Of Time

  2. Camel: Sasquatch

  3. Necleus: Elastic Rock

  4. Quintessence: Move Into The Light

  5. Rare Bird: What You Want To Know

  6. Brand X: Sun In The Night

  7. Gong: Wingful Of Eyes

  8. Twelfth Night: Take A Look Part IV

  9. Van der Graaf Generator: Refugees

  10. Ramases: Life Child

  11. Lindisfarne: Lady Eleanor

  12. John Wesley: Once A Warrior

  13. Bigelf: Alien Frequency

Disc Two

  1. Riverside: New Generation Slave

  2. Ayreon: The Theory Of Everything

  3. Sound Of Contact: Not Coming Down

  4. Beardfish: Seventeen Again

  5. It Bites: The Tall Ships

  6. The Flower Kings: Desolation Road

  7. Pain of Salvation: Ashes

  8. Haken: Atlas Stone

  9. The Crimson Projekct: Red (Live In Tokyo)

  10. Devin Townsend / Ocean Machine: Seventh Wave

  11. Knifeworld: Destroy The World We Love

  12. Tim Bowness: Dancing For You

Back To Black vinyl reissues

Aphrodite’s Child: 666 (The Apocalypse of John, 1318)

Barclay James Harvest: Everyone Is Everybody Else; Gone To Earth

Camel: Moonmadness; The Snow Goose

Caravan: In The Land Of Grey And Pink

Egg: The Polite Force

Faust: Faust

Peter Hammill: The Silent Corner and the Empty Stage

Tangerine Dream: Phaedra

Van der Graaf Generator: The Least We Can Do Is Wave To Each Other