Prog Rocks! IV tracklist revealed

Prog editor Jerry Ewing has revealed the tracklist for his latest Prog Rocks! compilation album, containing 25 impressive tracks across two discs.

The fourth in the series includes Camel, Gong, John Wesley, Bigelf, Riverside, Ayreon, Sound Of Contact, It Bites, Haken, Knifeworld and much more.

He says: “This is perhaps the most diverse of the Prog Rocks! compilations. The difficulty is that you want to include a few well-known tracks that make the CD a desirable purchase for some, while balancing that with more obscure choices that you rarely see on compilations.

“Since Universal became involved in Prog Rocks! it’s opened up a whole new catalogue of progressive bands, which we can hopefully introduce to a new and much wider audience.”

Prog Rocks! Volume Four is accompanied by a batch of 11 Back To Black vinyl reissues of classic albums. It includes Barclay James Harvest, Camel, Caravan, Tangerine Dream and more. Each title was remastered from original analogue tapes and comes in 180g heavyweight vinyl form.

In addition, Prog Rocks! and Universal have confirmed that a further 160 albums have been cut in price. Find out more.

Prog Rocks! Volume Four tracklist

Disc One

Atlantis: Living At The Edge Of Time Camel: Sasquatch Necleus: Elastic Rock Quintessence: Move Into The Light Rare Bird: What You Want To Know Brand X: Sun In The Night Gong: Wingful Of Eyes Twelfth Night: Take A Look Part IV Van der Graaf Generator: Refugees Ramases: Life Child Lindisfarne: Lady Eleanor John Wesley: Once A Warrior Bigelf: Alien Frequency

Disc Two

Riverside: New Generation Slave Ayreon: The Theory Of Everything Sound Of Contact: Not Coming Down Beardfish: Seventeen Again It Bites: The Tall Ships The Flower Kings: Desolation Road Pain of Salvation: Ashes Haken: Atlas Stone The Crimson Projekct: Red (Live In Tokyo) Devin Townsend / Ocean Machine: Seventh Wave Knifeworld: Destroy The World We Love Tim Bowness: Dancing For You

Back To Black vinyl reissues

Aphrodite’s Child: 666 (The Apocalypse of John, 13⁄ 18 )

Barclay James Harvest: Everyone Is Everybody Else; Gone To Earth

Camel: Moonmadness; The Snow Goose

Caravan: In The Land Of Grey And Pink

Egg: The Polite Force

Faust: Faust

Peter Hammill: The Silent Corner and the Empty Stage

Tangerine Dream: Phaedra

Van der Graaf Generator: The Least We Can Do Is Wave To Each Other