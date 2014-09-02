Prog Rocks! IV tracklist revealed

Prog editor Jerry Ewing has revealed the tracklist for his latest Prog Rocks! compilation album, containing 25 impressive tracks across two discs.
The fourth in the series includes Camel, Gong, John Wesley, Bigelf, Riverside, Ayreon, Sound Of Contact, It Bites, Haken, Knifeworld and much more.
He says: “This is perhaps the most diverse of the Prog Rocks! compilations. The difficulty is that you want to include a few well-known tracks that make the CD a desirable purchase for some, while balancing that with more obscure choices that you rarely see on compilations.
“Since Universal became involved in Prog Rocks! it’s opened up a whole new catalogue of progressive bands, which we can hopefully introduce to a new and much wider audience.”
Prog Rocks! Volume Four is accompanied by a batch of 11 Back To Black vinyl reissues of classic albums. It includes Barclay James Harvest, Camel, Caravan, Tangerine Dream and more. Each title was remastered from original analogue tapes and comes in 180g heavyweight vinyl form.
In addition, Prog Rocks! and Universal have confirmed that a further 160 albums have been cut in price. Find out more.
Prog Rocks! Volume Four tracklist
Disc One
Atlantis: Living At The Edge Of Time
Camel: Sasquatch
Necleus: Elastic Rock
Quintessence: Move Into The Light
Rare Bird: What You Want To Know
Brand X: Sun In The Night
Gong: Wingful Of Eyes
Twelfth Night: Take A Look Part IV
Van der Graaf Generator: Refugees
Ramases: Life Child
Lindisfarne: Lady Eleanor
John Wesley: Once A Warrior
Bigelf: Alien Frequency
Disc Two
Riverside: New Generation Slave
Ayreon: The Theory Of Everything
Sound Of Contact: Not Coming Down
Beardfish: Seventeen Again
It Bites: The Tall Ships
The Flower Kings: Desolation Road
Pain of Salvation: Ashes
Haken: Atlas Stone
The Crimson Projekct: Red (Live In Tokyo)
Devin Townsend / Ocean Machine: Seventh Wave
Knifeworld: Destroy The World We Love
Tim Bowness: Dancing For You
Back To Black vinyl reissues
Aphrodite’s Child: 666 (The Apocalypse of John, 13⁄18)
Barclay James Harvest: Everyone Is Everybody Else; Gone To Earth
Camel: Moonmadness; The Snow Goose
Caravan: In The Land Of Grey And Pink
Egg: The Polite Force
Faust: Faust
Peter Hammill: The Silent Corner and the Empty Stage
Tangerine Dream: Phaedra
Van der Graaf Generator: The Least We Can Do Is Wave To Each Other