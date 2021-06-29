Prog For Peart charity event moves to August

Prog For Peart, the two-day charity event which will raise funds to combat Glioblastoma Multiforme; the killer disease that claimed the life of the Rush drummer Neil Peart, has been forced to postpone from July to August.

The event, held at The Northcourt, a 200 capacity venue in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, had been scheduled to take place on Friday 2nd July and Saturday 3rd July. It will now take place on Friday August 13 and Saturday August 14 following the government decision not to lift covid restrictions until the middle of July. The organisers have confirmed all tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

“We have not taken the decision to postpone lightly but we felt there was no alternative once the government decision not to ease restrictions had been announced," says festival organiser Mark Cunningham. "As far back as the end of January we worked with all the bands and set a fall-back date of 13th and 14th August. Once we had talked it through with all the artists it was the only sensible date that pretty much everyone could commit to. Despite that, we are sadly going to lose five bands for a variety of personal reasons with two involving medical treatments which cannot be postponed. The positive side of this is that I am delighted to say we have been able to welcome five fabulous acts to the festival including Landmarq, Flutatious, Axiom, The Tirith and today Stuckfish. Everything else will remain the same with all tickets remaining valid for the new dates.

“For months now we have been working together with the Vale of White Horse council who have been very supportive of what we are trying to achieve. And as part of our safety requirements, we are asking all attendees, staff and artists to undertake a Lateral Flow test a maximum of 48hrs prior to the event. With the NHS App on their phone they can show the results of their test on entry to the site. Unfortunately, we will not now be able to permit entry without proof of a negative test result. Everyone we have spoken to so far has supported this decision and understood that this is simply about making the event a safe place for us all to enjoy the music and to remember the Neil Peart and the huge contribution he made to progressive rock and music in general.”

Tickets are priced at £33.23 for each day with weekend tickets at £49.75.

