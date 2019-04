Prince and ThirdEyeGirl have released a lyric video for the track Funknroll, a song which appears on both the albums the singer has released this year.

Funknroll, which was first heard on the Arsenio Hall show in March, was featured on Prince’s Art Official Age and Prince & ThirdEyeGirl’s Plectrumelectrum, both of which came out in September. This version of Funknroll is from the latter. The albums marked the singer’s return to Warner Brothers, nearly 20 years after he left the label in 1995.