Primus and Tool members unite for charity show

Primus have announced that they will join forces with Tool drummer Danny Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor to play an intimate benefit concert at The Belasco in LA in support of their close friend, film director, screenwriter, and animator Jimmy Hayward, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The event will take place at the Belasco venue in Los Angeles on April 17 and will raise funds for Hayward and his family, as he continues to battle against the disease.

“Every now and again cancer steps into our world and pulverises the lives of people that are dear to us,” Primus bass player and singer Les Claypool explains. “Such a thing happened a while back with our good friend Jimmy Hayward. Over the past couple years Jimmy has undergone many major surgeries to remove then reconstruct major damage from a cancer that invaded his bones. With a wife and two very young children at hand, Jimmy has shown incredible courage and tenacity in an unbelievably challenging time.”



“It is at this time that we in Primus and some of Jimmy's good friends in the music/entertainment world have decided to give a ‘brother a hand,’ and do a live performance in his honor and for the benefit of his family. Please come down and witness a one-time collaborative music event in celebration of our good friend.”

Claypool is currently gearing up for a massive 41-date Summer Of Green Tour 2023 with the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, featuring Sean Lennon on guitar, and which marks the band’s first appearances together in 20-years.

The set will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s iconic tenth studio album Animals, which was famously captured on the band’s second 2001 live recording Live Frogs Set 2.

Tickets for the benefit show go on sale at 10am (PT) on Friday March 24.

Get tickets.