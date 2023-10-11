These Prime Day record player deals are an absolute steal – but they won’t stick around for long

Amazon’s clunkily-named Prime Big Deal Days event has entered its second day, but if you’re a music fan it’s unlikely you’re getting particularly jazzed about discounted air fryers or video doorbells. For us, the standouts for 2023 are these hefty discounts on record players. If you're in the market for your first deck or an upgrade on your current system, there are options to suit all budgets, whether you want a top flight unit like the mighty Technics SL-100C - currently £235 off at Amazon UK - or the ever-popular Audio-Technica LP60XBT Bluetooth turntable, which is $80 cheaper at Amazon US right now . There’s also options from Sony, Denon, House Of Marley and Ion.

This does beg the question whether these Prime Day discounts will eclipse this year’s Black Friday record player deals? Time will tell, but from our experience covering these events, we can confidently tell you we’ve not seen discounts like this on genuinely decent decks in a very long time. These current deals are certainly far better than anything we spotted on the main Prime Day event back in July, so could well be the best offers we'll see all year.

Many of the deals we’ve selected are on products we’ve previously reviewed. We’ve included links to our reviews below so you can take a closer look at what we think of the product.

The sale ends at 11.59 tonight, which means there’s less than 24 hours to take advantage.

US deals

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-USB-BK: $279 , now $199

Similar to the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT (read our full 4-star review) but with the added feature that you can hook up this model to your laptop or computer and convert your vinyl into digital. With included phono cartridge, this two-speed, belt-driven turntable is a rock-solid bit of kit - and it looks the absolute business.

Sony PSLX310BT: Was $ 249.99 , now £178

There’s a hefty $72 saving on this Sony turntable at Amazon right now and it’s definitely worth a closer look. This deck is Bluetooth enabled, has a built-in phono pre-amp and looks the absolute business. You can read our full 5-star review here.

Audio-Technica AT-LP3BK: Was $249.99 , now $199

Audio-Technica’s AT-LP3BK turntable has a respectable $50 off on Amazon and is definitely worth your consideration. It's one of our favourites. It comes with a built-in phono preamp, sounds absolutely mint and is a steal for comfortably under 200 bucks. Take a look at our full 5-star review here.

Audio-Technica AT-LPW40WN: Was $379 , now $284.25

Audio-Technica are no slouches when it comes to record players, and at whatever level you shop in their range, you're know you're getting a quality bit of kit. This model is fully manual and belt-driven, and feature adjustable dynamic anti-skate control to help you optimise performance and sound quality. It's $94 cheaper today at Amazon.

Denon DP-450USB: Was $699 , now $454.35

This semi-automatic analog turntable comes equipped with a weighted belt-driven platter and a speed auto sensor for more accurate sound. You also get one-touch recording via its USB-A output so you can rip your records into digital format.

UK deals

Technics SL-100C turntable: Was £949.99 , now £715

If you're looking to invest in a top-quality turntable, then this deal could be just what you're looking for. The Technics SL-100C is one of the best record players in its price range, so Amazon's £235 discount is very enticing indeed. Go on, your bank manager will love you for it – and so will your records!

House Of Marley Stir It Up: Was £249.99 , now £199.99

We’re big fans of House of Marley’s products here at Louder thanks to their sustainable philosophy and their top notch audio delivery. Right now you can grab the brilliant Stir It Up turntable at Amazon with £50 off. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review.

ION Audio Premier LP: Was £129.99 , now £91.99

If you're in the market for a budget turntable, or a great record player for beginners, ION is definitely a brand to consider. They're able to offer cutting-edge features such as Bluetooth streaming and the ability to digitize your vinyl collection, at low cost. That's exactly what the Premier LP delivers, plus it looks great, too.