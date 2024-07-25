Watch pro-shot footage of AC/DC playing If You Want Blood (You've Got It) for 100,000 fans in Bratislava

Pro-shot footage of AC/DC's set-opening If You Want Blood (You Got It), shot at the band's Power Up tour date at Vajnory Airport in Bratislava, Slovakia at the weekend, has emerged online.

The footage features guitarist Angus Young and frontman Brian Johnson entertaining a crowd reported to number more than 100,000, alongside rhythm guitarist Stevie Young and new recruits Matt Laug (drums) and Chris Chaney (bass).

The band's set in Bratislava was three songs shorter than that played at the start of the tour. Givin' The Dog A Bone, Dog Eat Dog and Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be have all been dropped since opening night at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Just six dates remain on the tour, which heads to the Zeppelinfeld in Nuremberg, Germany, on Saturday night, and climaxes at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on August 17. Dates outside of Europe have not been announced. Full dates below.

In May, AC/DC announced a limited edition reissue of the original Australian editions of their High Voltage and T.N.T. albums. The albums were sold at the pop-up dive bars the band opened to coincide with their shows in Seville, Munich and London and Paris.

There's another opportunity to purchase the albums at the store opening in Paris on August 12. The store will be located at Galerie Au Roi, 73-75 Rue De La Fontaine Au Roi, ahead of AC/DC's show at the Paris Hippodrome on August 13.

AC/DC - IF YOU WANT BLOOD [PRO-SHOT | FULL SONG] - Bratislava 21.07.2024 ("POWER UP"-Tour) - YouTube Watch On

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 04: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get tickets.