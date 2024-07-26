Watch Billy Joel sing Guns N' Roses and AC/DC classics with Axl Rose at the final show of his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency

Billy Joel signed off his decade-long historic residency last night (July 25) at Madison Square Garden.

To honour his 150th show, the Piano Man brought out a special guest, Axl Rose, to accompany him for a handful of performances.

Following his play-through of the 1986 track This Is The Time, Rose appeared on stage to join the musician for two covers, Guns N' Roses' Live And Let Die and AC/DC's Highway To Hell.

Joel also invited Rose on stage for the final song of the night, 1980's You May Be Right.

Earlier in the set, the legendary singer-songwriter was presented with a banner by Jimmy Fallon for undertaking the "most lifetime performances by any artist" - an accomplishment that he first reached in 2015, after his 65th performance.

Another banner was presented during the set, honouring Joel's record of having done the most consecutive performances by any artist. He initially reached the goal also in 2015, following his 13th show at MSG.

Both banners were raised into the venue's rafters last night, which celebrated his 104th consecutive performance.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During the night, Joel performed a number of classic hits, including We Didn’t Start The Fire, Uptown Girl, It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me and Big Shot.

Earlier this week, the musician took to Instagram to post a slideshow of photographs taken over the years at his residency, showing him on stage with a number of different guests including, Miley Cyrus, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Watch his performances with Axl Rose below:

A post shared by Madison Square Garden (@thegarden) A photo posted by on