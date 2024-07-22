Slash cancels four shows on S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour due to "unforseen circumstances"

Slash's touring blues festival has pulled out of four upcoming shows. The S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour, which finds the Guns N' Roses man appearing alongside a host of guest musicians in support of his recent Orgy Of The Damned album, kicked off earlier this month.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances," reads a short statement. "Refunds will be available at points of purchase."

The four affected shows are this evening's performance (July 22) at the PNC Pavilion at Riverbend in Cincinnati, OH, and the three following dates in Interlochen, MI, Huber Heights, OH and Windsor, ON, Canada.

The tour will resume on July 28 at the Toronto Budweiser Stage in Ontario, Canada, and wrap up at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas, on August 17. Full dates below.

Earlier this month, Slash released a video of a live performance of The Temptation's classic Papa Was A Rolling Stone, filmed at the Gibson Garage in Nashville, The footage features his current solo band, which includes Tash Neal on vocals and guitar, Michael Jerome on drums, Johnny Griparic on bass and Teddy “Zigzag” Andreadis on keyboards.

Slash feat. Tash Neal | 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' (Live At The Gibson Garage) - YouTube Watch On

Slash: S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Tour 2024

Jul 28: Toronto Budweiser Stage , ON, Canada$

Jul 30: Lewiston Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater, NY$

Aug 01: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA$

Aug 04: New York Pier 17, NY$

Aug 05: Bethlehem Musikfest, PA+

Aug 07: Cary Koka Booth Amphitheatre, NC+

Aug 08: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, GA^

Aug 10: Clearwater The Sound at Coachman Park, FL^

Aug 11: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL+

Aug 13: Huntsville The Orion Amphitheater, AL+

Aug 14: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN+

Aug 16: Bentonville The Momentary, AR^^

Aug 17: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre, TX^

$ with Keb' Mo', ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph % with ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph ^ with ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ with Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^^ with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph