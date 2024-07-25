Former Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook has died

Ex-Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook is dead.

The musician’s passing was confirmed by friend Kai Turmann, guitarist and vocalist of post-hardcore band A Textbook Tragedy, on social media at the request of Crook’s mother.

“I’m so profoundly sad to say that our dear friend Bill Crook has passed away,” Turmann says in a statement.

“He was a friend to so many, and a dear friend to me since we were children. Bill was, and is, loved by so many people, and I’m so incredible sorry to have to share this devastating information with you.”

Turmann finishes: “There will be many words and many tears, but for now I just need to get the terrible news out. I’m so sorry. I love you all. I love you Bill.”

No cause of death has yet been given.

Crook played with Spiritbox from 2018 to 2022 and appeared on their lauded debut album, Eternal Blue (2021).

The bassist’s departure from the band was announced in May 2022. Spiritbox wrote in a statement that the parting was “mutual with no hard feelings”.

Crook was replaced by former As I Lay Dying bassist Josh Gilbert.

In his last social media post before his death, Crook teased that he was working on a new musical project with Aaron Gillespie of Underoath.

The bassist published a video of he and Gillespie recording new music and wrote the caption: “72 hours

“6 @sonicdrivein orders

“0 beers

“.5 mental breakdowns

“3 new songs.

“Thank you @aaronrgillespie for helping me bring these ideas to life❤️”

Spiritbox co-founders Courtney LaPlante (vocals) and Mike Stringer (guitars) have both paid tribute to Crook on social media, sharing photos of themselves with the bassist in their Instagram stories.

Spiritbox’s record label Pale Chord issued a social media statement requesting “time and space” for the band after their loss.