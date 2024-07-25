Michael Schenker releases epic, 11-minute version of UFO's Rock Bottom

Michael Schenker has released a second single from his upcoming album My Years with UFO. The 11-minute version of Rock Bottom, which originally appeared as a six-and-a-half minute highlight of UFO's 1974 album Phenomenon, features vocals from Helloween frontman Kai Hansen.

The release of Rock Bottom follows the launch last month of Mother Mary, which found former H.E.A.T. and Skid Row singer Erik Grönwall on the mic and Guns N' Roses man Slash on guitar.

My Years In UFO is scheduled for release on September 20 via earMusic, and finds Schenker employing the services of several other guest musicians, including Axl Rose, Europe's Joey Tempest and John Norum, Roger Glover, Dee Snider, Michael Voss, Joel Hoekstra, Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice, Adrian Vandenberg and Stephen Pearcy, plus band members Derek Sherinian, Brian Tichy and Barry Sparks.

The album was produced by Schenker alongside regular collaborator Michael Voss, who last year released a solo album, Rockers Rollin', in tribute to late Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt.

My Years In UFO is the first album in an as-yet-unspecified trilogy, with additional albums to follow in 2025 and 2026.

MICHAEL SCHENKER - Rock Bottom feat. KAI HANSEN (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Michael Schenker: My Years In UFO tracklist

Natural Thing (Dee Snider and Joel Hoekstra)

Only You Can Rock Me (Joey Tempest and Roger Glover)

Doctor, Doctor (Joe Lynn Turner and Carmine Appice)

Mother Mary (Slash and Erik Grönwall)

This Kids (Biff Byford)

Love To Love (Axl Rose)

Lights Out (Jeff Scott Soto and John Norum)

Rock Bottom (Kai Hansen)

Too Hot to Handle (Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg and Carmine Appice)

Let It Roll (Michael Voss)

Shoot, Shoot (Stephen Pearcy)

(Image credit: earMusic)