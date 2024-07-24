Pixies announce new album The Night the Zombies Came, share new single Chicken

Pixies will release their ninth studio album, The Night the Zombies Came, on October 25 via BMG.



As with its predecessor, 2022's Doggerel, the album was produced by English producer Tom Dalgety at Guilford Sound studio in Vermont: it's the first Pixies album to feature the band's first British member, bassist Emma Richardson (Band Of Skulls).

The album is described as the most "cinematic" collection of the Boston band's career, with frontman Black Francis stating, “Fragments that are related and juxtaposed with other fragments in other songs. And in a collection of songs in a so-called LP, you end up making a kind of movie.”

The band released a first single from the album, You're So Impatient, last month. They've now shared a second single, Chicken, which you can hear below:

Pixies - Chicken (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

The tracklist for The Night the Zombies Came is as follows:



1. Primrose

2. You're So Impatient

3. Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)

4. Chicken

5. Hypnotised

6. Johnny Good Man

7. Motoroller

8. I Hear You Mary

9. Oyster Beds

10. Mercy Me

11. Ernest Evans

12. Kings of the Prairie

13. The Vegas Suite



Pixies are set to visit the UK and Ireland next month to play:



Aug 20: Glasgow Academy [Sold Out]

Aug 21: Halifax Piece Hall [Sold Out]

Aug 23: All Points East festival, London

Aug 24: Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

Aug 27: Galway Airport, Ireland

Aug 28: Belfast Custom House Square [Sold Out]

Aug 29: Dublin RDS Simmonscourt, Ireland



In addition, frontman Frank Black [aka Black Francis] has announced shows in North America, the UK and Europe in early 2025, at which he will perform his 1994 solo album, Teenager Of The Year, in full.

The tour will commence with two shows at iconic San Francisco venue The Fillmore on January 15 and 16, and take in nine more US venues, plus shows in Canada and France, before winding up at The Palladium in London on February 6.