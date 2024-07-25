“I’m super happy about the result”: Lacuna Coil are finishing their next studio album, eyeing 2024 release date

Lacuna Coil are putting the finishing touches on their next studio album.
The Italian goth metal favourites’ bassist, Marco “Maki” Coti-Zelati, has offered a progress report on the record in a new Instagram post.
“Getting closer to the end of the new album,” he writes.
“I’m super happy about the result and super proud about my fellas!
“Few more days of editing, arrangements and mixing then finally we will be ready for the mastering. Thank you guys.”
Lacuna Coil released their latest album of new material, Black Anima, in 2019.
They also put out a re-recording of their classic album Comalies for its 20th anniversary in 2022.
In a recent interview with Sonoridades Inc., vocalist Cristina Scabbia offered an update on how the band were progressing with record number 10.
“I can tell you that we are progressing very fast,” she said (per Blabbermouth).
“We completed, let’s say, the demoing. We still have to record the rest of the songs, but we will soon – probably after the tour, after the [May 2024] North American tour.”
Scabbia continued by predicting a 2024 release date for the new album and said of the music, “I absolutely love the songs. I’m part of the process. But I’m very pleased.”
Lacuna Coil have released two standalone singles in the last year: Never Dawn (2023) and In The Mean Time (2024). Both are expected to be on the band’s new album.
In The Mean Time features guest vocals from New Years Day singer Ash Costello.
Lacuna Coil will tour the UK with support from Blind Channel in October. See the full list of dates below.
Lacuna Coil 2024 UK tour dates:
Oct 15: Belfast Limelight
Oct 16: Dublin Academy
Oct 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Oct 20: Manchester Academy
Oct 21: Glasgow SWG3
Oct 22: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill
Oct 24: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 25: London Roundhouse
Octr 26: Bristol O2 Academy