“I’m super happy about the result”: Lacuna Coil are finishing their next studio album, eyeing 2024 release date

Lacuna Coil are putting the finishing touches on their next studio album.

The Italian goth metal favourites’ bassist, Marco “Maki” Coti-Zelati, has offered a progress report on the record in a new Instagram post.

“Getting closer to the end of the new album,” he writes.

“I’m super happy about the result and super proud about my fellas!

“Few more days of editing, arrangements and mixing then finally we will be ready for the mastering. Thank you guys.”

Lacuna Coil released their latest album of new material, Black Anima, in 2019.

They also put out a re-recording of their classic album Comalies for its 20th anniversary in 2022.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a recent interview with Sonoridades Inc., vocalist Cristina Scabbia offered an update on how the band were progressing with record number 10.

“I can tell you that we are progressing very fast,” she said (per Blabbermouth).

“We completed, let’s say, the demoing. We still have to record the rest of the songs, but we will soon – probably after the tour, after the [May 2024] North American tour.”

Scabbia continued by predicting a 2024 release date for the new album and said of the music, “I absolutely love the songs. I’m part of the process. But I’m very pleased.”

Lacuna Coil have released two standalone singles in the last year: Never Dawn (2023) and In The Mean Time (2024). Both are expected to be on the band’s new album.

In The Mean Time features guest vocals from New Years Day singer Ash Costello.

Lacuna Coil will tour the UK with support from Blind Channel in October. See the full list of dates below.

A post shared by Marco Coti Zelati (@maki) A photo posted by on

Oct 15: Belfast Limelight

Oct 16: Dublin Academy

Oct 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Oct 20: Manchester Academy

Oct 21: Glasgow SWG3

Oct 22: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill

Oct 24: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 25: London Roundhouse

Octr 26: Bristol O2 Academy