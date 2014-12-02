Chrissie Hynde goes the extra miles

Chrissie Hynde releases a brand new version of The Pretenders 2000 Miles on December 15. The song was originally a Christmas hit in 1983, when it reached number 15 in the singles chart. The new version was recorded during the sessions for Hynde’s first solo album, Stockholm.

“Last year while finishing up the album Stockholm, Bjorn Yttling and I made up this version of the Pretenders’ 2000 Miles,” says Hynde. “I think it captures the mood of the season perfectly as it gets cold in Sweden, reindeer wander the streets freely and the snow was coming down! Happy Christmas!”

The track is also available on the deluxe version of Stockholm, alongside seven live tracks — including I Go To Sleep and Brass In Pocket — recorded at the singer’s recent iTunes Festival show at London’s Roundhouse.

Chrissie Hynde is on tour this month.

12th: Wulfrun Hall, Wolverhampton 14th: Trinity, Bristol 15th: Ritz, Manchester 16th: Koko, London