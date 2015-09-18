Press To Meco confirm debut album launch

Press To Meco have confirmed their debut album, Good Intent, will be released on October 16.

And they’ve released a video for their track Means To An End.

Frontman Luke Caley says: “We always want to try and make our videos fun, for both us and anyone watching it. There’s a little something in there for Napoleon Dynamite fans too.”

Good Intent is available for pre-order now. Press To Meco tour the UK next month.

Oct 17: Newcastle Think Tank

Oct 18: Wrexham Rewind

Oct 19: Glasgow Old Hairdressers

Oct 20: Hull O’Rileys

Oct 21: Birmingham Rainbow

Oct 22: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 23: Leicester Shed