Press To Meco confirm debut album launch

By

View video for Means To An End taken from Good Intent, out next month

Press To Meco have confirmed their debut album, Good Intent, will be released on October 16.

And they’ve released a video for their track Means To An End.

Frontman Luke Caley says: “We always want to try and make our videos fun, for both us and anyone watching it. There’s a little something in there for Napoleon Dynamite fans too.”

Good Intent is available for pre-order now. Press To Meco tour the UK next month.

UK tour dates

Oct 17: Newcastle Think Tank
Oct 18: Wrexham Rewind
Oct 19: Glasgow Old Hairdressers
Oct 20: Hull O’Rileys
Oct 21: Birmingham Rainbow
Oct 22: Southampton Talking Heads
Oct 23: Leicester Shed

