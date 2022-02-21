Presidents’ Day sale: Save 23% on the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT turntable with two speakers

The Presidents' Day sales continue to come in, with the Walmart getting in on the action and turning their attention to turntables. They've cut the price of the brilliant Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT with two speakers from $364.60 down to $279.99 – a saving of just over $84.

That's a fantastic 23% saving on the record player that sits in the no.1 spot in our best Bluetooth turntables guide.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT: $364.60 , $279.99

A lovely bit of kit from Audio-Technica, the AT-LP60XBT delivers great sound right out of the box. Add in a pair of Microlab speakers, and this deal at Walmart is a winner.

The wireless Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT is a lovely looking bit of kit – all sleek lines and fine details, even though it firmly fits into the budget range of turntables.

It’s not only about looks though, with the fully automatic, two-speed Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT delivering balanced sound for a brilliant price. The audio does lose a wee bit of crispness at higher levels but for the price, we can live with that. Bluetooth connectivity is robust even when around 30ft away from the turntable.

The Microlab Pro1BT Professional Bookshelf Active Powered Monitor speakers included in this Walmart bundle are a good size and deliver punchy sound – and while the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT can be paired with some of the best headphones for music, it’s great to see such strong speakers included so you can get playing your favourite sounds right out of the box.