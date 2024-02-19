Our favorite headphones from Apple, Sony, Bose & more just had their prices slashed for Presidents’ Day

Presidents' Day 2024 is here and that means there are loads of sales events running across the US on sites including Walmart, Target and Best Buy. I've had a look through some of the Presidents' Day headphone sales currently running and picked out a selection of my favourites from Apple, Bose, Marshall, Sony and JBL.

Below you'll find my picks along, but to get you started, here's a top offer at Best Buy. They've cut the price of the Apple AirPods (3rd gen) with lightning charging case from $169.99 to $139.99. That's a neat $30 saving - but there's more as they've also thrown in three months of Apple TV+, three free months of Apple Fitness+ and three free months of Apple Music into the bargain.

Just remember that all the Presidents' Day sales will wrap up at the close of play today (Monday, February 19) so get in quick if you see something you like.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Were $348 , now $277.98

Just because Sony have updated their over-ear headphones to the XM5, don’t go sleeping on the awesome Sony WH-1000XM4. These foldable headphones still boast incredible audio, exceptional noise cancelling and we awarded them the full five-stars in our review. Walmart have knocked $70 off the list price for Presidents' Day. Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Bose QuietComfort 45: Were $329 , now $199

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are an awesome pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones - and BestBuy have gone all in during their Presidents’ Day sales event and chopped $130 from the list price, taking these cracking cans below the £200 mark.

Marshall Major IV: Were $149.99 , now $119.99

Marshall might not be holding an official Presidents’ Day sale, but they’re still offering money off a range of their products, including $30 off their popular Major IV headphones in either black or brown. Not only will you be able to rock out for 80 hours from a full charge, but these on-ears are comfortable, sound terrific and look the business.

Beats Solo3: Were $199.95 , now $129.95

Amazon have 35% off the price of the Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones in either Black, Red or Rose Gold. They’ll give you 40 hours of music from a full charge, are comfortable for long listening sessions and deliver quality audio thanks to the Apple W1 chip.

Apple AirPods (3rd gen): Were $169.99 , now $139.99

As I mentioned in the intro, BestBuy are offering the Apple AirPods (3rd gen) with charging case for $139.99, with 3 free months of Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music thrown into the bargain. This is the best value deal I’ve seen this Presidents’ Day. Dive in!

