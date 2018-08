New York's Winger have released a video for Better Days Comin', the title track from their recent album.

This new video follows an extensive 2014 worldwide tour, which included a main stage performance at Download Festival, where the band were joined by The Dillinger Escape Plan’s bassist Liam Wilson.

The_ Better Days Comin_’ album entered the Billboard Chart at number 85, becoming the first Winger album to debut on the Billboard Top 200 since 1993’s Pull.

Buy Better Days Comin’ on iTunes.