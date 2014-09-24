PREMIERE: The Treatment - The Outlaw

The Treatment warm up for the second leg of their 'Running With The Dogs' tour by releasing a new single, The Outlaw. It's available to purchase from iTunes now.

“Over the past few months, playing shows across Europe, ‘The Outlaw’ has emerged as a live favourite, so it picked itself as a single, says singer Matt Jones. “But we wanted to make the release something special, which is why we asked US producer Bob Marlette to come up with a fresh mix of the song.

“Bob has worked with a host of great artists, including Rob Zombie & Black Stone Cherry, and we’re really happy with the new version – we asked him to push the ‘bigger’ & ‘louder’ buttons, you can’t go wrong with those! As for the ‘Western’ theme, it can be a real winner – just think of ‘Cowboy Song’ by the great Thin Lizzy or ‘Desperado’ by The Eagles! Classic stuff!”

Buy The Outlaw from iTunes.

October Tour Dates

06 Think Tank, Newcastle 07 O2 ABC 2, Glasgow 08 Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton 09 Roadmender, Northampton 10 Rock City Basement, Nottingham 11 Corporation, Sheffield 12 East Village Arts Club, Liverpool 14 The Key Club, Leeds (moved due to the closure of The Cockpit) 15 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff 16 Underworld, London 17 Colchester Arts Centre, Colchester 19 The Studio, Norwich 20 Joiners, Southampton 21 Cavern Club, Exeter 23 Audio, Brighton

Tickets are on sale now.

The band have also been booked to play next year’s Soundwave festival in Australia.