Ahead of his solo self-titled album coming next month, we're premiering the new video from John Garcia for My Mind.

The former Kyuss man is releasing his self-titled solo effort on August 4th on Napalm Records in the UK.

Flirting between classic rock and experimental stonerisms, Garcia experiments with music on his own terms and often strays away from his Vista Chino and Kyuss roots. Are you digging it?

We spoke to Garcia about Kyuss’ landmark Welcome To Sky Valley record. Check it out here.