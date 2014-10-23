PREMIERE: Cavalera Conspiracy – Babylonian Pandemonium video

Next month Cavalera Conspiracy are releasing their third full-length and we've got the first official video for y'all!

It’s safe to say that when the Cavalera brothers get together, things get heavy. From the heyday of Sepultura to the glorious noise of Cavalera Conspiracy, you know you’re in for some delicious brutality – and CC’s latest single is no different. From the stomping industrial-tinged heavy metal verses to the fist-pumping chantalong chorus it’s a heavy dose of anthemic metal to headbutt walls to (in a good way).

The new album Pandemonium is out 3rd November on Napalm Records and is available to pre-order.