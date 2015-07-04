Powerwolf debut Gary Moore cover

Powerwolf are premiering a lyric video for their cover of the Gary Moore classic Out In The Fields.
The Moore track is one of 10 covers of classic anthems from Judas Priest, Savatage, Black Sabbath and more featured on Metallum Nostrum, a bonus disc included with the 2CD mediabook and all limited editions of the group’s sixth album, Blessed & Possessed, due July 17 via Napalm Records.
Drummer Roel Van Helden says: “Like most of us, I began listening to metal when I was 11 years old. Later, I discovered Thin Lizzy, who – just like Iron Maiden – had a big influence on me. I still love to spin Gary Moore’s records while having a good glass of wine. Also, his blues phases were genius.”
Moore and Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott originally released Out In The Fields in 1985. The song about religious turmoil in their native Ireland peaked at No. 3 on the Irish charts and No. 5 in the UK, along with Top 5 showings in Sweden and Norway.
The song is the third track previewed in advance of Blessed & Possessed, following Army Of The Night and Armata Strigoi.
Powerwolf will perform at a series of European festivals over the summer before launching an autumn tour in Pratteln, Switzerland on September 3. The trek includes a September 9 show at London’s 02 Academy Islington.
POWERWOLF TOUR DATES
Jul 10: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Jul 11: Vizovice Masters Of Rock Festival, Czech Republic
Jul 24: Barcelona Rockfest, Spain
Jul 25: Gelsenkirchen Sabaton Open Air, Germany
Jul 26: Beaufort Chateau Beaufort, Luxembourg
Jul 28: Budapest Rockmarathon, Hungary
Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal festival, Belgium
Aug 14: Dinkelsbühl Summerbreeze, Germany
Aug 28: Schleswig Baltic Open Air, Germany
Sep 03: Pratteln Z 7, Switzerland
Sep 04: Speyer Halle 101, Germany
Sep 05: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Sep 06: Leiden Gebr DeNobel, Netherlands
Sep 09: London 02 Academy Islington, UK
Sep 10: Paris Trabendo, France
Sep 11: Vevey Rocking Chair, Switzerland
Sep 12: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Oct 01: Bremen Aladin, Germany
Oct 02: Oberhausen Turnbinenhalle, Germany
Oct 03: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany
Oct 04: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Oct 22: Berlin C-Club, Germany
Oct 23: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany
Oct 24: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 26: Vienna Arena, Austria
Oct 29: Ravensburg Oberschwabenhalle, Germany
Oct 30: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany
Oct 31: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 01: Antwerpen Trix, Belgium
Nov 07: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany