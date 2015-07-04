Powerwolf debut Gary Moore cover

Powerwolf are premiering a lyric video for their cover of the Gary Moore classic Out In The Fields.

The Moore track is one of 10 covers of classic anthems from Judas Priest, Savatage, Black Sabbath and more featured on Metallum Nostrum, a bonus disc included with the 2CD mediabook and all limited editions of the group’s sixth album, Blessed & Possessed, due July 17 via Napalm Records.

Drummer Roel Van Helden says: “Like most of us, I began listening to metal when I was 11 years old. Later, I discovered Thin Lizzy, who – just like Iron Maiden – had a big influence on me. I still love to spin Gary Moore’s records while having a good glass of wine. Also, his blues phases were genius.”

Moore and Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott originally released Out In The Fields in 1985. The song about religious turmoil in their native Ireland peaked at No. 3 on the Irish charts and No. 5 in the UK, along with Top 5 showings in Sweden and Norway.

The song is the third track previewed in advance of Blessed & Possessed, following Army Of The Night and Armata Strigoi.

Powerwolf will perform at a series of European festivals over the summer before launching an autumn tour in Pratteln, Switzerland on September 3. The trek includes a September 9 show at London’s 02 Academy Islington.

Jul 10: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Jul 11: Vizovice Masters Of Rock Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 24: Barcelona Rockfest, Spain

Jul 25: Gelsenkirchen Sabaton Open Air, Germany

Jul 26: Beaufort Chateau Beaufort, Luxembourg

Jul 28: Budapest Rockmarathon, Hungary

Aug 01: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal festival, Belgium

Aug 14: Dinkelsbühl Summerbreeze, Germany

Aug 28: Schleswig Baltic Open Air, Germany

Sep 03: Pratteln Z 7, Switzerland

Sep 04: Speyer Halle 101, Germany

Sep 05: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Sep 06: Leiden Gebr DeNobel, Netherlands

Sep 09: London 02 Academy Islington, UK

Sep 10: Paris Trabendo, France

Sep 11: Vevey Rocking Chair, Switzerland

Sep 12: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Oct 01: Bremen Aladin, Germany

Oct 02: Oberhausen Turnbinenhalle, Germany

Oct 03: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Oct 04: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Oct 22: Berlin C-Club, Germany

Oct 23: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Oct 24: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 26: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 29: Ravensburg Oberschwabenhalle, Germany

Oct 30: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Oct 31: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 01: Antwerpen Trix, Belgium

Nov 07: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany