Post Malone's haunting cover of Alice In Chains classic Them Bones is further proof that he'd have made a great rock star if he weren't already a hip-hop icon

In April 2020, Post Malone staged an online Nirvana tribute concert, livestreaming a full-band performance of some of Kurt Cobain's best-loved songs, with Blink-182's Travis Barker on drums, which raised over $2.6 million for COVID-19 relief. And earlier this week, the New York rapper was back in grunge tribute mode, performing a cover of Alice In Chains' Dirt-era classic Them Bones on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show with his band and a small choir. The performance had echoes of the Seattle grunge band's acclaimed Unplugged set, recorded in April 1996... albeit that AIC didn't perform Them Bones during that set.

This isn't the first time that the 28-year-old rapper has performed a grunge classic on Stern's show. Last June, Malone performed Pearl Jam's Better Man, from their 1994 album Vitalogy, on the show. On that occasion, flanked by his producer Andrew Watt who now plays guitar in Eddie Vedder's side band Earthlings, the rapper explained that Pearl Jam are a special band for him because he was introduced to them by his brother Jordan.

Malone has also previously displayed his appreciation of rock music by guesting on Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man album track It's A Raid - Ozzy returned the favour by singing backing vocals on Take What You Want on Malone's Hollywood’s Bleeding album - and by performing Black Sabbath classic War Pigs at his New Years Eve’s Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents: New Years Eve 2021 Facebook livestream concert from the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, alongside Slash, Chad Smith, Andrew Watt and former Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

Watch Post Malone's Alice In Chains and Pearl Jam covers below: