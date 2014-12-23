Portrait detail UK and Ireland tour

Swedish metal outfit Portrait will play across the UK and Ireland early next year, they’ve announced.

They’ll hit the road in January/February for seven dates and will be joined by Rabid Bitch Of The North, Brigantia, Stereo Nasty, Twisted Wrath, Terminus and Toledo Steel for selected dates. Portrait will support Primordial on their London headlining date on February 7.

The live run is in support of the band’s third album Crossroads which launched earlier this year via Metal Blade Records.

A tour statement reads: “These shows will see Portrait take their brand of glorious, galloping and honest heavy metal to new audiences and ensure their reputation for delivering the goods in fine style will be cemented in the hearts and minds of UK and Irish metal fans.”

They recently hooked up with Metal Blade stablemates Ram to release Under Command – an album featuring three tracks by each band. It’s available to purchase via EMP.

Jan 30: Limerick Donlan’s Warehouse (w Brigantia, Stereo Nasty, Twisted Wrath)

Jan 31: Dublin Gypsy Rose Rock & Blues Bar (w Rabid Bitch Of The North, Stereo Nasty)

Feb 01: Belfast Voodoo (w Rabid Bitch Of The North, Terminus)

Feb 03: Glasgow Ivory Blacks (w Rabid Bitch Of The North, Toledo Steel)

Feb 04: Lancaster The Yorkshire House (w Rabid Bitch Of The North)

Feb 06: Birmingham The Asylum (w Rabid Bitch Of The North)

Feb 07: London O2 Islington Academy (w Primordial)