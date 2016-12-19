Porcupine Tree man Richard Barbieri to launch Planets + Persona

Richard Barbieri has announced that he’ll release his third solo album early next year.

Titled Planets + Persona, it’ll launch on March 3 via Kscope.

Known for his work with Japan and Porcupine Tree, Barbieri’s follow-up to 2008’s Stranger Inside is said to be “his most sonically expansive work to date.”

A statement on the album continues: “Vintage analogue synthesisers combine with acoustic performances and jazz elements.

“Twisted voices are always present, though not in a language we can recognise. Barbieri skilfully utilises the talents of a pan-European core of musicians to produce an album that marries synthesised sounds with organic instrumentation to conjure up vivid, colourful and allusive soundscapes.

“It’s a skilful commingling of texture and tone, mood and musicality.”

To mark the announcement, Barbieri has also issued a teaser video for the record, featuring snippets of all seven tracks. Listen to them below.

Pre-orders for Planets + Persona are now open, with the CD featuring a 16-page booklet with studio shots and photographic scenes taken in Iceland. The 2LP version presented in double gatefold sleeve and pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl.

The Planets + Persona cover

Richard Barbieri Planets + Persona tracklist

Solar Sea New Found Land Night Of The Hunter Interstellar Medium Unholy Shafts Of Light Solar Storm

