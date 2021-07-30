Poppy releases sweetly sinister music video for new track Flux

Poppy has shared the music video for the title track of her forthcoming new album, Flux, scheduled for release September 24 via Sumerian Records.

Directed by Poppy and produced by Nine Inch Nails' Justin Meldal-Johnsen, single Flux is set within an alien world that appears in the form of a bubble-gum pink utopia. As it turns out not to be as welcoming as it seems, Poppy pops up in the strange glittering candy land and faces numerous ominous animated creatures, including a bunny that morphs into a long-necked, toothy demon.

New album Flux will also feature the previously-released single, Her, which Louder described as possibly the "finest grunge song since Kurt Cobain died".

Earlier this year, Poppy teamed up with WWE to release a new EP titled, Eat (NXT Soundtrack). Featuring the song Dark Dark World, the tune was used at an edition of WWE's NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Speaking of the collaboration, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul Levesque said, “NXT is all about individuality and building characters, and Poppy has built her own brand in a similar fashion to become the world-renowned artist she is today".

“Poppy has been a staple within NXT for nearly three years and her music continues to resonate strongly with our passionate NXT fanbase,” adds Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “Leveraging WWE’s global reach to release her new EP EAT (NXT Soundtrack) has proven yet again to be beneficial for both parties and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Pre-order Flux now, and watch the video below:

Flux tracklisting:

1. Flux

2. Lessen The Damage

3. So Mean

4. On The Level

5. Hysteria

6. Her

7. Bloom

8. As Strange As It Seems

9. Never Find My Place