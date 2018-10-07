Pond release new single Sixteen Days

Australian psych merchants Pond have released a brand new single, Sixteen Days. It's taken from their forthcoming new album, the band's eighth, which is due in 2018. You can watch the new video for Sixteen Days below.

“Sixteen Days is about, once upon a time, being jealous and paranoid, too ground down and mad to enjoy love and Genoa,” frontman Nicholas Allbrook told Prog.



Sixteen Days follows the release of the eight-minute-long spatial adventure Burnt Out Star, their first new music since the release of the acclaimed 2017 studio album The Weather. Next, the band will embark on an extensive North American headline tour this October and November, starting with an appearance at Desert Daze Festival, alongside Tame Impala, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Death Grips and many more.