Police movie features Summers picture archive

Andy Summers has made his archive of tour photographs available for an upcoming documentary about The Police.

Photos taken by the guitarist have been used in director Andy Grieve’s film Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police, which will debut in New York on March 20.

A trailer clip features Summers discussing his love for photography and how he used it to “possess the tours in a new way.” He says: “I began photographing everything around me. I love the feel of a camera in my hand – it’s like a gun.

“It’s a private world I can retreat to. Gradually, the roads, the hotels, the fans, the limos become a black-and-white tapestry. My relationship to touring shifts. Music and photography merge. The tours begin to unfold like a roll of film – a dream through the lens.”

Summers has exhibited his work in museums and galleries around the world, and he’s also published three books.