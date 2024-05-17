Poison The Well announce their first London club show in 15 years, with tickets on-sale today, May 17

Poison The Well will play their first headline show in London since 2009 when they take the stage at the New Cross Inn on June 27.

The Miami, Florida metalcore band are billing the show, a warm-up for their appearance at Manchester's Outbreak Fest, as "a very special and intimate night".

Tickets for the gig go on sale this morning, May 17, at 10am.

The band are set to play Outbreak Fest on Saturday, June 29, alongside headliners Have Heart and Basement, plus Chat Pile, Nothing, Show Me The Body, Touché Amoré and more.



The festival's opening night, June 28, will feature performances from Action Bronson, JPEGMAFIA, Flatbush Zombies and more, while the weekender will close on June 30 with a headline set from American Football, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, which they'll be playing in full.



Among the other enticing prospects scheduled for June 30, Joyce Manor will commemorate the 10 year anniversary of Never Hungover Again, The Hotelier will celebrate a decade of Home, Like Noplace Is There, and New Jersey post-hardcore legends Thursday will perform a special set drawing upon songs from two of their most acclaimed works, 2001's Full Collapse and 2003's War All The Time.



The event will also see performances from Angel Du$t, Mannequin Pussy, Ceremony, Movements, Incendiary, Mindforce and many more.

Tickets for Outbreak Fest can be purchased here.