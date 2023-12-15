Outbreak festival unveils Basement as first 2024 headline act, with Thursday, Joyce Manor, Nothing, JPEGMAFIA among stacked supporting bill

The first wave of acts have been announced for next year's Outbreak festival, with Basement set to top a mouth-watering bill featuring Thursday, Joyce Manor, Nothing, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, Show Me The Body, Poison The Well and more.



The Ipswich band's headline set will mark their third appearance at the popular Manchester punk/hardcore/alt.rock/underground fest, the quintet having previously played in 2015 and 2022. Outbreak 2024 will take place at the 5,000 capacity Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, from June 28 - 30.



Among the other enticing prospects scheduled for the June weekender, Joyce Manor will commemorate the 10 year anniversary of Never Hungover Again, Philadelphia shoegazers Nothing will perform 2014’s Guilty Of Everything, The Hotelier will celebrate a decade of Home, Like Noplace Is There, and New Jersey post-hardcore legends Thursday will perform a special set drawing upon songs from two of their most acclaimed works, 2001's Full Collapse and 2003's War All The Time.

The weekender will also see performances from Angel Du$t, Mannequin Pussy, Ceremony, Touché Amoré, Movements, Incendiary, Mindforce and many more.

To launch the festival's 13th staging on June 28, Outbreak have programmed an eclectic bill that celebrates the diversification in tastes of their loyal crowd, without alienating purists. The line-up includes rap experimentalist JPEGMAFIA, Brooklyn hip-hop crew Flatbush Zombies, experimental rock duo The Garden, emerging underground king Redveil, critically acclaimed alt-rap star MAVI, and Oakland-based afrofuturist King Isis.



As ever, Outbreak will also showcase future stars, with an exciting roster of new noise from across the globe. Baltimore hardcore crew End It, Leeds’ genre-fluid quartet Bodyweb, US dream-pop luminaries crushed and Glasgow’s Demonstration Of Power are among the buzz acts set to demonstrate that the future of counter-cultural music is in safe hands.

Tickets for Outbreak 2024 can be purchased here.