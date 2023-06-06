Pixies to play Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde in full for the first time ever at UK/European shows in 2024

Pixies are to play their 1990 album Bossanova and 1991's Trompe Le Monde in full for the first time ever at a series of residencies in the UK and Europe next year.



The Boston indie-rock quartet will play:



Mar 08 Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Mar 09 Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Mar 10 Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland



Mar 12 Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Mar 13 Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Mar 14 Manchester Albert Hall, UK



Mar 16 London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Mar 17 London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Mar 18 London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK



Mar 20 Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland

Mar 21 Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland

Mar 22 Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland

Mar 25 Paris L’Olympia, France

Mar 26 Paris L’Olympia, France

Mar 27 Paris L’Olympia, France



Tickets go on-sale on Friday at 9am UK / 10am CET:

Pixies have been hailed as a huge influence and inspiration by a number of superstar rock bands, perhaps most famously by Nirvana, whose frontman Kurt Cobain once admitted, when discussing his songwriting, “I was basically trying to rip off the Pixies.” But, speaking to Louder last year, drummer David Lovering played down his band’s pivotal role in helping shape the modern rock scene.

“It’s very nice that people like, say, Radiohead or Weezer or whoever, say that we paved the way the way for them, or that that we meant a lot to them, but it’s hard for me to look at myself and this band in that way,” he said. “To me, I’m Dave and I play drums, and that’s it, really. But, as a band, we’re happy with what we’ve done, and we’re love what we’re doing now, and that’s enough for me.”

The band are currently on tour in the US, in support of their Doggerel album.