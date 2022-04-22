PinkPantheress and Willow join forces on Paramore-sampling single Where You Are

Watch the hazy, nightclub-based video for new PinkPantheress and Willow collaboration Where You Are

Rising pop-punk star Willow has teamed up with acclaimed London-based singer/songwriter/producer PinkPantheress on new single Where You Are.

Speaking about the song PinkPantheress says, “I had a lot of fun writing this song. it took loads of attempts to get it right but this is probably my proudest work to date, and i’m super happy for everyone to hear it.”

Directed by BRTHR (Lana Del Rey) the video sees PinkPantheress and Willow attempt to navigate through club culture whilst dealing with heartbreak and internal conflict.

Willow recently released a new single of her own, Purge, ft. Siiickbrain. 

The singer is set to support Machine Gun Kelly on the rapper-turned-pop punk star's upcoming Mainstream Sellout tour. Willow collaborated with MGK on the single Emo Girl earlier this year.

PinkPantheress, meanwhile, will undertake her debut US tour this spring, supporting Halsey.

