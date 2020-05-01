Pink Floyd stream live 1970 San Francisco set at 5pm this evening

Pink Floyd will be streaming a live 1970 set filmed by cable TV company KQED in San Francisco in April 1970 this evening at 5pm via their You Tube Channel. The band are streaming a new live performance every Friday during lockdown as part of the @YouTube Film Festival until May 17th.

An Hour Of Pink Floyd features the band performing the likes of Atom Heart Mother, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun, Careful With That Axe Eugene and more and was featured in The Early Years 1965-1972 box set and will appear as part of the @YouTube Film Festival for a period of 24 hours only.

Also streaming today:

Fish

The former Marillion frontman will be hosting another live Q+A stream on his own Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

SINKA

The Watford prog rockers who featured at last year's Prog The Forest will be performing live on their Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

And of course there'll be a brand new nightly piano meditation from the Dream Theater keyboard player this evening via his Facebook page at 9pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on.