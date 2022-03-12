Pink Floyd remove Gilmour era music from Russia and Belarus streaming sites

Pink Floyd have announced that they have removed all content recorded from 1987 onwards from all Russian and Belarusian streaming sites, to "stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

In a short statement, the band said: "To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour's solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today."

So 1987's A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, 1994's The Division Bell and 2014's The Endless River, along with live albums Delicate Sound Of Thunder (1988), Pulse (1995) and last year's Live At Knebworth are no longer available.

Thus far there has been no comment from Roger Waters, who it is believed would have to agree to any pre-1987 material being removed. Neither has there been any statement regarding David Gilmour's solo material, although the guitarist and singer has recently spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine.

