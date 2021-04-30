Pink Floyd repackage the past once more on Live At Knebworth 1990

Available for the first time as a stand-alone double vinyl album, on CD, and stream, Pink Floyd’s Knebworth date in June 1990 saw them join the rest of the Silver Clef Award Winners – Genesis, Status Quo, Eric Clapton and more – in raising funds for the BRITS School. As a result, it might be viewed with slightly smudged rose-tinted bins.

Having argued the headline toss with Paul McCartney, the Floyd got their way and performed a truncated set full of midsummer progressive classics like Shine On You Crazy Diamond Pts 1-5 and Money, even though Roger Waters had left owing to financial, sorry, musical differences.

Fans have this of course: The Later Years box includes the show on Blu-Ray and if you can’t find it on a computer then presumably you don’t own one. Never mind, here it is again with new Hipgnosis cover art and a David Gilmour assisted remix.

The highlights are/were the poignant Wish You Were Here and Comfortably Numb, any time Candy Dulfer straps on her sax, and Clare Torry's wails on The Great Gig In The Sky. It's super-slick of course, but for Floydian mystery you'd best go back to Ummagumma and Meddle, or Nick Mason’s memoir Inside Out.